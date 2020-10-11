Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

SCHD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $58.48. 1,330,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,960. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57.

