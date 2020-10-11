Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,444 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.45. 1,241,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,514. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.