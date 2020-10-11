Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after acquiring an additional 107,811 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863,028 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.63. 2,258,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,099. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.