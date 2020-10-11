Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 58,518 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,518 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,564,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

