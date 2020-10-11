Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4,671.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,290 shares of company stock valued at $15,680,647 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

