Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 20,968 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,968 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Echostar were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Echostar by 106.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after buying an additional 730,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Echostar by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,865 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Echostar during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,535,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Echostar by 2.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,790,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,906,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Echostar during the second quarter worth $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

SATS stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 358,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SATS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

