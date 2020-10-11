Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,139 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111,029 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,843,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,276,000 after buying an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $149,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. The stock had a trading volume of 197,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,928. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

