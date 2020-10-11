Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 606.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.62.

NYSE:ESS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.45. The stock had a trading volume of 355,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

