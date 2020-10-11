Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 43,584 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 136.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after buying an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.59. 2,824,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

