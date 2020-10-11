Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,295 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.33.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.32. The company had a trading volume of 931,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,886. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $225.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.