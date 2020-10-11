Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

