Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,934 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.70.

In other news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $5,132,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.20, for a total transaction of $904,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,036. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.00. The company had a trading volume of 658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.23 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

