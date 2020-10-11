Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,507 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. CSFB cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.