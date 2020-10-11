General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,816 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in General Mills by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 854,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,458,000 after purchasing an additional 668,985 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.87. 3,061,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247,903. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,497 shares of company stock worth $4,585,233 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

