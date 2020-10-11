Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,102 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,860,000 after buying an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

WPC stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 459,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,123. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

