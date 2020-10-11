Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lessened by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 62.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Eaton by 9.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $107.53. 1,512,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $109.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

