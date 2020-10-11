Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 158.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Spire were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Spire by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spire by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 205,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,482. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

