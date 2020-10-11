Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 18,741 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,741 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.82. 4,874,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,460,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,291 shares of company stock worth $3,226,295. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

