Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,480,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,921. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

