Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 7,148 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SJW Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJW shares. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.28. 68,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

