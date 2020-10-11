Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $81,520,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

