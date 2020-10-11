Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $990,000 Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Msci by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Msci by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Msci by 5.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Msci by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.33. The stock had a trading volume of 298,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,631. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.86. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $214.12 and a 52-week high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

