Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 10.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $78,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.83. The stock had a trading volume of 693,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,496. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $384.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.76.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

