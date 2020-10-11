Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $449.38. 420,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.32.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

