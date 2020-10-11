Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SUI traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.14. 405,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.43.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

