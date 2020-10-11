Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in IDACORP by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IDACORP by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 60.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 66,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in IDACORP by 16.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 203,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,007. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

