Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASUR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

ASUR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 89,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 538,413 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,543,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170,687 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 148.9% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

