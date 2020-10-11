Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ ASAN traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 1,473,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,139. Asana has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Insiders sold a total of 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asana stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

