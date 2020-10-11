Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Buys $13,630.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Shannon Dacus acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $13,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,891.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.28. 70,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

