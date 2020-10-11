Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $18,330.90 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $18,330.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 18th, Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02.
  • On Friday, August 14th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $202,000.00.

BCEL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,391. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCEL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Atreca by 88.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 36.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 22.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

