Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) Director Paul Russell Ankcorn acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,175.

Shares of Fancamp Exploration stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.08. 40,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,909. Fancamp Exploration Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

