Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) Stock

Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) Director Paul Russell Ankcorn acquired 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,175.
Shares of Fancamp Exploration stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.08. 40,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,909. Fancamp Exploration Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.
About Fancamp Exploration
