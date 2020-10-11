Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) insider Andrew Beckwith purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($10,000.00).

About Carnavale Resources

Carnavale Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Uganda. It focuses on tin, lithium, cobalt, silver, nickel, gold, copper, and precious metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Grey Dam nickel cobalt project in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. It also holds net production royalty interests in the Lambouka Oil and Gas Project.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnavale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnavale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asure Software Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Asure Software Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Asana
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Asana
Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Director Buys $13,630.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Director Buys $13,630.00 in Stock
Atreca Insider Sells $18,330.90 in Stock
Atreca Insider Sells $18,330.90 in Stock
Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd Stock
Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd Stock
Carnavale Resources Limited Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock
Carnavale Resources Limited Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report