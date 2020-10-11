Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock

Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) insider Andrew Beckwith purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($10,000.00).

About Carnavale Resources

Carnavale Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Uganda. It focuses on tin, lithium, cobalt, silver, nickel, gold, copper, and precious metal deposits. The company holds an interest in the Grey Dam nickel cobalt project in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. It also holds net production royalty interests in the Lambouka Oil and Gas Project.

