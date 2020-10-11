Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Purchases C$21,830.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,830.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 4,500 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

CVE POE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.59. 43,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.38. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.