Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.51

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 31940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. ValuEngine raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.60 to $25.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 30.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,153 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,646,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Asure Software Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Asure Software Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Asana
Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Asana
Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Director Buys $13,630.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. Director Buys $13,630.00 in Stock
Atreca Insider Sells $18,330.90 in Stock
Atreca Insider Sells $18,330.90 in Stock
Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd Stock
Paul Russell Ankcorn Purchases 185,000 Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd Stock
Carnavale Resources Limited Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock
Carnavale Resources Limited Insider Buys A$14,000.00 in Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report