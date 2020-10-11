Timothy J. Schneider Sells 727 Shares of County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) President Timothy J. Schneider sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 7,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. County Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Several research firms have commented on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

