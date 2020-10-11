Kellie Leitch Sells 881 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Kellie Leitch sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$16,747.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,555.37.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$19.44. The company had a trading volume of 103,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.80.

D.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

