TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) Insider Charles Pellerin Acquires 1,500 Shares

TerraVest Industries Inc (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$300,000.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Charles Pellerin bought 500 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.76 per share, with a total value of C$7,380.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Charles Pellerin purchased 300 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Charles Pellerin acquired 3,800 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,100.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Charles Pellerin bought 1,600 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,200.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Charles Pellerin purchased 59,799 shares of TerraVest Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.56 per share, with a total value of C$870,673.44.

TerraVest Industries stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.74. TerraVest Industries Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.25.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.