John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $18,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $227.61. 538,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 173.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.19.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

