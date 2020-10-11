John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $18,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE ANET traded up $5.12 on Friday, hitting $227.61. 538,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.19.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
