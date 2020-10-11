Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires C$14,609.25 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,609.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,501,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,207,559.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 72,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$47,618.00.

On Monday, September 28th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 31,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,131.40.

On Friday, September 25th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 25,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Friday, September 18th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Monday, September 14th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, September 11th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 120,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

