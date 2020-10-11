Thomas Marth Sells 4,399 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Marth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $26,525.97.

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,807,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 0.53. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 57.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLNW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

