Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,339 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.12.

COP traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,381,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

