Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 799 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $98,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,120. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $218.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

