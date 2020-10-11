Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,763 shares of company stock worth $17,733,007 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

