Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,758,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,189,000 after buying an additional 185,580 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 96.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 967,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after purchasing an additional 293,831 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 420,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,770. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

