Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 123 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average is $247.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

