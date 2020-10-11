Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 97,699 Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 97.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $310.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

