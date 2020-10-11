Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,533 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 469.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 105,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,239 shares of company stock valued at $65,815. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

