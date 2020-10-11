Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,338 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,118 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apache by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,284,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,392 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Apache by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,789,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,898,000 after buying an additional 657,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apache by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,206,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. Citigroup upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $4.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,229,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,112,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

