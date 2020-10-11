Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,866 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.84% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 127,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of SONA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 30,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

