Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 515,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock worth $1,274,237. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIBB. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

HIBB traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $916.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

